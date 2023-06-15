Madhya Pradesh: Two Minor Sisters Commit Suicide, Third Finds Their Bodies In Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, two minor siblings from Chotta Umaria village in Dhar district hanged themselves from a tree.

The incident was reported at 2.30 pm. A minor girl saw the bodies of two girls hanging and informed others. Alarmed villagers rushed to the spot and brought down both the bodies and rushed them to hospital where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

Police said that the deceased were identified as Shivani, 14, daughter of Suresh and Prameela, 14, daughter of Vikram.

Police said that the bodies were found hanging from a Mahua tree near a drain about 1.5-kilometre away from their place. Family members said that they had gone out to bring yellow soil. They were accompanied by Sevanti.

It was Sevanti who first saw the two sisters hanging. She immediately rushed to the village and narrated the incident. Villagers found both the bodies hanging by dupatta.

Sevanti in her statement said that while excavating the soil, both the sisters said that they were going to attend nature’s call. When they did return for half an hour, she started looking for them and found their bodies hanging from the tree.

Shocked at the scene, she dropped all her belongings and rushed home to inform family. According to the police, both girls hanged themselves from the same branch of the tree. The reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained.

During course of investigation it was revealed that both Suresh and Vikram were real brothers and lived in the same village. Both the girls were eldest in their respective families.

According to station in-charge Deepak Singh Chauhan, both the girls were minors.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Congress Leader Launches Nari Samman Scheme Registration Camp In Dhar