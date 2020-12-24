Madhya Pradesh: Two killed, two seriously injured in road mishaps on Indore-Bhopal state highway

SONKATCH (DEWAS): Two persons were killed and two others were seriously injured in two separate road mishaps that took place on Indore-Bhopal state highway near Sonkatch village of Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh. Both the accidents took place on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.
Sub-inspector Rajesh Barele informed that the first accident took place near Pilwani square around 10 pm, when one rashly driven four-wheeler hit one Randhir Singh Thakur, 28, a resident of Lalakhkhedi village, Sonkatch. Randhir died on the spot.
Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was Bhopal-bound. In another road accident near Dhaturiya Fanta, one speeding truck rammed a loading tempo parked on the roadside. The tempo driver Bhagwan Singh, 32, son of Ramsingh Meena of Bhawani Nagar, Sanwer Road, Indore died on the spot. Two persons were injured in an accident, who were taken to Dewas district hospital in serious condition.
During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Ramsingh who was heading towards his native place in a loading tempo parked his vehicle at the roadside to help passengers of one Maruti Van after their vehicle developed a snag midway.
Villagers claimed that a total six persons lost their lives in different road accidents on this road in the last two days. They demanded local authorities to take cognizance of the matter and take relevant action to control the speed of vehicles on this road.
“Though it’s a state highway with high traffic density, there are several villages including Sonkatch, Astha, and others are situated on the road-side on this 140 kilometer stretch between Dewas by-pass to Bhopal. They pleaded with the local authorities to do the needful to control the speed of vehicles to put an halt on road accidents.
