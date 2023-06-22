 Madhya Pradesh: Two Killed, Nine Injured After Bolero–Truck Met Head-On Collision On AB Road In Shajapur
Accident reported on Agra – Bombay National Highway near Rojwas toll booth, about 12 kilometres from the district headquarters at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and nine others were seriously injured after a Bolero in which they were travelling met head-on collision with a truck in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Accident reported on Agra – Bombay National Highway near Rojwas toll booth, about 12 kilometres from the district headquarters at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday. All nine injured were taken to the district hospital and two of them who were gravely injured were referred to Indore. One of them died on the way to Indore.

Kotwali police station in-charge Santosh Singh Vaghela informed that persons in Bolero were coming from Ujjain after attending weekly market. All of them are residents of Shajapur.

On receiving the information of the accident, SDOP Deepa Dodway and police station in-charge Santosh Vaghela along with police force reached Shajapur District Hospital. Those who were killed are identified as Ibrahim, son of Hafiz, and Sandeep, son of Ban Singh Mewada.

Intensity of the collision was so high that the front of the Bolero was completely damaged. The people riding in the Bolero could be taken out after hard work. A large number of people gathered at the accident site and they helped the rescue team to evacuate the people trapped in the vehicle.

