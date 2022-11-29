Madhya Pradesh: Two killed in road mishap

Representative Image |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed in a road accident after some unidentified persons crushed them to death on Petlawad Road near Yash College in Badnawar. The incident took place on Tuesday, when the deceased Shantilal Chouhan (40), a resident of Dantodiya village and Manoj Dabi (28), a resident of Dholana village, both are relatives and were heading towards Dholana village on their motorcycle, when some unidentified vehicle mowed them down. Shantilal died on the spot, while Manoj was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal, who was passing by at the time of the accident, stopped at the spot and came to the hospital. Injured Manoj was brought by 108 ambulance and the deceased was brought by a loading vehicle. The deceased Manoj is said to be the nephew of Judge Uttam Dabi. On information from the hospital, the police established a morgue and handed over the body to the family members after conducting post-mortem. The cause of the accident is not yet known. The bike also broke into pieces in the tragedy.