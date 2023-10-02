Madhya Pradesh: Two Killed In Magic Van-bike Collision In Khetia

FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and over eight others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned after hitting a bike here on Monday.

As per reports, the accident took place on Rakhi-Dhawari road, about 12 km from Khetia. A Tata Magic carrying labourers met with an accident after colliding with a bike in the opposite direction and turning a turtle.

As soon as the Magic turned turtle, causing it to slide along the road and flip due to which bike rider Mogya Ravasya (35) of Rakhi-Bujurg died on the spot.

As informed by the locals, police rushed to the spot and took the injured labourers to primary health centre, Khetia. Unfortunately, one injured person Ratilal Saya, resident Dhavadi also succumbed to his injuries. Other injured persons were referred to Barwani district hospital.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and handed over to kin and a case was registered, police said.

According to city inspector Sher Singh Baghel, two persons have been killed due to a collision between a van and a motorcycle. Injured are undergoing treatment at Barwani and Khetia hospitals.

