Madhya Pradesh: Two Killed In Firing As Two Families Clash In Satwas

Satwas (Dewas): Two persons were killed in firing when two groups clashed at Satwas village in Dewas district on Sunday.

A few others were also injured in the clash, the local police said. After the incident, a heavy police force was deployed in the village to avert any untoward incident.

The police took the bodies into their custody and sent all the injured to the hospital. The reason behind the clash is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh son of Narayan Godara and Kailash son of Ramchandra Godara. Kailash Godara is the father of Anil Godara, district vice president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). One person who was critically injured in the incident was referred to MY Hospital, Indore.

Kannod sub-divisional officer (SDO, police) Jyoti Ummath said that the incident was reported at 9 am at Golaguthan village when two groups clashed over an old rivalry.

The officer further said that there was a dispute between two Jat families. On Sunday at 9 am, there was a dispute between Godara and Dedadh families due to an old enmity and both the groups used firearms in the clash.

Three members of the Godara family were shot, out of which Rajesh Godara died on the spot, while Kailash Godara died while being taken to Indore.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a person from Dedadh family opened fire on the victims.