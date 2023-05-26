Madhya Pradesh: Two Khandwa girls in Class XII commerce merit list

Ani Jain |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two Khandwa girls have made it to the merit list of commerce stream in class XII exams of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education examination.

Bains Public School’s Ani Jain secured first position and Saraswati Shishu Mandir‘s Deepali Chauhan secured seventh in class XII merit list. Both the girls have an inspiring and unique story of their success.

I also prioritised English & Hindi- Ani Jain

Commerce topper Ani Jain of Hatkeshwar ward said that many students focus on difficult subjects leaving the language. She advised upcoming batch to prioritise language, including English and Hindi, as these were scoring subjects.

“Most of the children ignore Hindi and English. They think that they will study them at the last movement. These subjects majorly affect the overall percentage. Hence, one should pay equal attention to them”, said Jain.

Jain used to clear all her doubts in the coaching classes and at school. Apart from allotted books, she used to study from additional books and prepared notes out of them.

Jain's father Rajesh Jain is a grain merchant and mother is a homemaker. Her elder sister Ritika also got seventh place in the state in commerce in 2020. Father Rajesh Jain said that both the daughters showed interest in studies since childhood and he is proud of that. Elder daughter Ritika is a CA and Ani wanted to become like her sister.

“I've never gone to coaching instead taught my classmates” - Deepali Chauhan

Piparhatti resident and seventh-rank holder Deepali Chauhan said that she never went to coaching classes instead she taught her classmates for her revision.

“I’ve never attended coaching for any subject. I used to complete my homework on time. My class teacher authorised me as a class in charge of accounts subject. This means I used to teach accounts to my classmates. While teaching my own concepts got cleared and every chapter of the book completely settled in my mind. I’ve never stressed while studying,” said Chauhan.

Chauhan's father Lakhmen Singh Chauhan is a farmer and she is the fifth daughter of her parents out of six. Her and sister's education were supported by her grandfather Bhim Singh. Deepali wanted to become CA in future.

