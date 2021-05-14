Madhya Pradesh: Two in Khargone booked in black marketing of rice meant for BPL families, 2,781 kg rice seized

Khargone: A racket in black-marketing of rice meant for the families living below poverty line, has been busted.

Balakwada police station in-charge Varun Tiwari acting on the tip-off came to know that an SUV which belongs to one Mahendra Gupta loaded with the rice is set to pass through their jurisdiction. Gupta purchased this rice meant for public distribution system (PDS) at a low price and was transporting to the other place in his SUV.

A team under the leadership of sub-divisional officer (police) Dhruvraj Singh Chouhan and station In-charge Tiwari reached Bamandi bus stand and found the two men sitting in a Bolero.

They seized 2,781 kg of rice worth Rs 50,000 and a Bolero costing Rs 5,00,000 and held the two accused Mahendra Gupta, 58, and San jay Verma, 30 resident Balakwada.

The accused informed the police that the PDS rice was procured in period of several days and they were about to sell it in Nimrani Mandi.

Accused were booked under sections 3 and section 7 of Essential Commodities Act.