 Madhya Pradesh: Two Held With 25-Kg Poppy Husk In Neemuch
Madhya Pradesh: Two Held With 25-Kg Poppy Husk In Neemuch

According to information, CBN officials were tipped off about movement of two persons from Patiala in Punjab outside Shyamgarh railway station.

Updated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Garoth, officers intercepted two persons and recovered more than 25kgs of poppy husk.

According to information, CBN officials were tipped off about movement of two persons from Patiala in Punjab outside Shyamgarh railway station.

After receiving intelligence, the team reached the spot on Monday morning hours and maintained surveillance outside the Shyamgarh Railway Station.

The accused were identified and searched resulting in recovery of 25.6 kilograms of poppy straw. The duo was arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.

