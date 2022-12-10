e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Two held with 116 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor

Madhya Pradesh: Two held with 116 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor

-    Liquor kept in an apartment in Jawahar Nagar 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 01:11 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Peakpx.com
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state excise department raided a flat and recovered 116 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth over Rs 1 lakh. Excise officials are trying to find who supplied the liquor.

On the instruction of assistant excise commissioner Manish Khare, a team including Rakesh Singh Mandloi, Manmohan Sharma, Sonali Benjamin and others from excise circle Palasia was constituted following a tip that some people have stored liquor in huge quantity in an apartment in Jawahar Nagar

The team reached the mentioned place and arrested two persons, Akash Barkhade and Govind Saini, and recovered the 116 bottles. The accused were booked under section 34 (2) of the Excise Act. They were produced before the court from where they were sent to jail.   

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Indore civic body plans to issue green bonds to raise Rs 250 cr for solar power...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers attack foresters in Morena, damage vehicles

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers attack foresters in Morena, damage vehicles

Ujjain Sports News: Keen competition held on day two of school gymnastics championship

Ujjain Sports News: Keen competition held on day two of school gymnastics championship

Madhya Pradesh: Mines in Pithampur to be demarcated

Madhya Pradesh: Mines in Pithampur to be demarcated

Indore: WATT A JOLT! Govt nod ‘eclipses’ bond bounty by Rs 55 cr

Indore: WATT A JOLT! Govt nod ‘eclipses’ bond bounty by Rs 55 cr

Indore Sports Update: Bhavesh, Utkarsh, Amishi and Ganeshi in final

Indore Sports Update: Bhavesh, Utkarsh, Amishi and Ganeshi in final