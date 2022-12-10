Madhya Pradesh: Two held with 116 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor

Representative Image | Peakpx.com

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state excise department raided a flat and recovered 116 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth over Rs 1 lakh. Excise officials are trying to find who supplied the liquor.

On the instruction of assistant excise commissioner Manish Khare, a team including Rakesh Singh Mandloi, Manmohan Sharma, Sonali Benjamin and others from excise circle Palasia was constituted following a tip that some people have stored liquor in huge quantity in an apartment in Jawahar Nagar

The team reached the mentioned place and arrested two persons, Akash Barkhade and Govind Saini, and recovered the 116 bottles. The accused were booked under section 34 (2) of the Excise Act. They were produced before the court from where they were sent to jail.