Madhya Pradesh: Two held in Seoni district for poaching chital deer

Two persons were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Saturday for poaching a chital deer, a forest department official said.

Officials have seized dismembered parts of the chital from the accusd Janam Singh (40) and Devi Singh Gaud (48), he said.

The duo hunted down the deer with the help of dogs near Datni pond under Gopalganj forest circle, and cut off its head with an axe, he added.