Madhya Pradesh: Two held for widow’s murder in Kamalpura village

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur police on Tuesday unravelled the mystery behind the murder of 75-year-old widow in Kamalpura village and arrested two accused. The woman was murdered a couple of days ago.

As per case details, a 75-year-old woman identified as Rami Bai was murdered and her gold, silver ornaments and other valuables were stolen from her house situated under Afzalpur police stations limits.

Afzalpur SHO Samrath Sinam had constituted a team to investigate the case. FSL team, Ratlam Atul Mittal and SDOP NS Solanki also visited the crime spot.

Acting on tip off, police apprehended two suspects identified as Nagesh Kyampur and Sunil Kokliya. The duo during questioning accepted to have killed the woman . Police have recovered stolen jewelry and other valuables from their possession.

Vehicle lifters nabbed

Kotwali police have nabbed two accused with 10 stolen two-wheelers. SHO Amit Soni said the vehicle lifters have been identified as Aman Qureshi, (21), a resident of Anand Nagar, Dewas and Sohil Khan, (20), a resident of BaghPipliya, Neemuch district. Further investigation is underway. SHO Soni, SI JS Sisodiya, Nilesh Gehlot and entire team played a key role in the arrest of the accused.

