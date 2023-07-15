Madhya Pradesh: Two Held For Smuggling Smack Worth Rs 1L | FP Photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): In a major success against menace of drugs in Garoth town, two people arrested were found to be smuggling drugs, with 70 gram of smack powder worth Rs 1 lakh being seized.

As per reports, Mandsaur SP Anurag Sujaniya has launched a major campaign against drug peddlers and smugglers. Acting on a tip-off, a special team was constituted under the leadership of Garoth station in-charge Kamlesh Singar.

A team on Friday night intercepted two bike-borne persons heading towards Semli Diwan from Garoth over suspicion. During vehicle checking, they were found to be carrying 70 gram of smack powder, worth Rs 1 lakh, for its further sale among addicts in the town and nearby areas.

In this case, the police arrested both the accused and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS). Arrested persons were identified as Vikram Bairagi (22) of Semli Diwan and Pawan Porwal (42) of Garoth. Police have seized 70 gram smack powder worth

Rs 1 lakh, cash of Rs 30k and a motorcycle. Garoth station in-charge Kamlesh Singar, sub-inspector (SI) Dhannalal Yogi and team played a crucial role.

