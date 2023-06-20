 Madhya Pradesh: Two Held For Illegally Transporting Cattle
The accused included Saurabh Bidare and Dheeraj alia Bhuru Bargal of Indore. The duo had no legal documents of the vehicle.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 08:37 PM IST
FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The Sanawad police arrested two people for illegally transporting cattle from Sanawad on Tuesday. Ten cattle including seven cows, a buffalo and two calves were recovered by the team and the vehicle seized. They were allegedly being transported to a slaughter house in Maharashtra. The action was taken under the guidance of SP Dharamveer Singh.

The accused included Saurabh Bidare and Dheeraj alia Bhuru Bargal of Indore. The duo had no legal documents of the vehicle.

According to police, an informer tipped off about the vehicle. Acting on the tip-off, a police team blocked the Dhakalgaon Phata to catch the vehicle with miscreants and cattle. The accused were arrested and a case under the relevant sections of the IPC was registered against them. SDOP Vinod Kumar Dixit, Sanawad station in-charge Nirmal Kumar Shrivas and others played a commendable role.

