Madhya Pradesh: Two Held For Illegal Transportation Of Liquor Worth ₹90k In Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Two Held For Illegal Transportation Of Liquor on Bikes Worth ₹90k In Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur police have arrested two persons on charges of illegal transportation of liquor and seized liquor & bike, costing Rs 90,000 from them. The illicit liquor was meant for sale at discounted rates in rural regions.

As per details, police, led by station In-charge Pradeep Khanna, intercepted two motorcycles, one bearing registration number (MP-09 VS-4534) and another without a number plate near the culvert on Badveli-Tandakheda road.

Police found boxes of liquor being transported from nearby district meant for sale in rural regions. The total estimated worth of the seized beer, along with the motorcycles, to be around Rs 90,000.

The arrested are Sanjay Singh, 25, of Bandikhali village and Nilesh, 23, of Banjara Toli village under Daulatpura police station, Amjhera.

A case has been registered against the apprehended individuals under relevant sections of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act.

The confiscated liquor has been sent for forensic testing. Just a day prior, police seized 790 boxes of beer valued at approximately Rs 34 lakh from the Ringnod area, alongside a truck. Further crack down on illegal liquor trade would continue.