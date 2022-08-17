Madhya Pradesh: Two held for committing thefts in Vidisha, Neemuch

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were arrested in connection with thefts at locked houses in Vidisha and Neemuch on Wednesday. The accused were trying to sell the stolen goods in the city when they were arrested by the crime branch. They are being questioned further.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch arrested two persons named Rahul Prajapat and Suraj Maratha from Hira Nagar area. The police recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh from them. They could not show the bills of the jewellery items.

The accused informed the crime branch officers that on July 31, they left for Neemuch on a bike via Dewas and Ujjain. They attempted theft in Dewas and Ujjain and after that they reached Neemuch where they managed to steal valuables from a house after breaking open the lock of it.

Rahul allegedly informed the police that he was involved in a theft case in Vidisha and Ganjbasoda in the month of March. Rahul and Suraj were earlier booked by the police for their involvement in criminal activities in Banganga area.

Suraj used to work with a caterer in Neemuch. Then he met Rahul, who used to stay there for work. They confessed to committing two thefts in Neemuch. The police have recovered gold ornaments weighing about 350 gram and silver weighing one kilogram from the accused and they were handed over to Neemuch police for further investigation.

