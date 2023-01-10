Madhya Pradesh: Two farmers killed, nine injured in road mishap in Manawar

Representative Image

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two farmers were killed while nine injured as a loading vehicle in which they were travelling overturned on Mangod-Manawar Road in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district on Monday evening.

Amjhera SHO CB Singh told Free Press that the farmers were travelling in the loading vehicle carrying fertiliser sacks when it overturned.

As per reports, the loading vehicle driver lost control of the vehicle, leading it to overturn. Eleven farmers travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries. The farmers were residents of Muhali village of Manawar town and were returning from Dhar.

Local police rushed injured farmers to the government hospital in Amjhera. Five were referred to Dhar Hospital owing to grave injuries. Two farmers namely Suresh Mukund and Lal Singh succumbed to injuries during treatment at Dhar. Vehicle driver Radheshyam also had suffered minor injuries.

Five people referred to Dhar, out of which two succumbed to the injuries. Other injured persons are undergoing treatment in Amjhera hospital, said SHO.

It was learnt that fertiliser shortage in Muhali village had led farmers to fetch it from Dhar.