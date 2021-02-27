Madhya Pradesh: Two dead, 36 injured as bus overturns near Sirolya village under Barotha police station in Dewas

Dewas: Two persons were killed and 36 others injured after a bus overturned in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1 am near Sirolya village under Barotha police station, located about 15 kilometers from Dewas district headquarters. Deceased are identified as Narayan Singh and Rakesh Malviya.

Dewas superintendent of police Dr Shiv Dayal said, "The driver of the bus, which was returning from a marriage ceremony, lost control over the vehicle due to which it overturned."

On being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and took the injured passengers to Dewas district hospital, SP Dayal said.

One of the injured, identified as Narayan Singh, died on way to the hospital, while another one identified as Rakesh Malviya succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in Indore, the SP said.

Of the 36 persons who were injured in the incident, six are in a serious condition. They have been admitted to Indore hospital, Dayal said, adding that others were discharged after primary treatment.

A case was registered against the bus driver at Barotha police station and further investigation is underway, he said. The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem.