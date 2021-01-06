Madhya Pradesh: Two constables dismissed over extortion charges in Neemuch

Their victim Anshu Singh, a resident of Berathal village in Nagor district of Rajasthan, in his complaint to SP Verma alleged that the two constables and two others picked him and took him to an unidentified place in Khor village. There he was held captive overnight and threatened that they will frame him in the false case under NDPS Act. The duo demanded Rs 15 lakh from him. Jawad police station is situated barely three kilometres away from Madhya Pradesh - Rajasthan state border.

The prestige of the police force in Neemuch was severely dented by the incident as this was the second such incident reported within a month. In November, a sub-inspector and 4 constables posted at the same police station attempted to frame a railway constructor in a fake peddling case to get reward. All five police personnel were transferred by the then superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Rai.