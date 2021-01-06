Madhya Pradesh: Two constables dismissed over extortion charges in Neemuch

NEEMUCH: Close on the heels of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s recent warning that the government personnel involved in unlawful activities will not be spared two police constables in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh has been dismissed from services on Wednesday.
Constables - Mahendra Singh Jhala and Anwar Khan posted at Jawad police station in Neemuch district were booked for framing a person in a false case of drug peddling. Jhala and Khan were arrested on December 28, 2020 and booked for threatening and extortion. Free Press has published this news on January 6 and both the constables were dismissed on the same day.
Their victim Anshu Singh, a resident of Berathal village in Nagor district of Rajasthan, in his complaint to SP Verma alleged that the two constables and two others picked him and took him to an unidentified place in Khor village. There he was held captive overnight and threatened that they will frame him in the false case under NDPS Act. The duo demanded Rs 15 lakh from him. Jawad police station is situated barely three kilometres away from Madhya Pradesh - Rajasthan state border.
The prestige of the police force in Neemuch was severely dented by the incident as this was the second such incident reported within a month. In November, a sub-inspector and 4 constables posted at the same police station attempted to frame a railway constructor in a fake peddling case to get reward. All five police personnel were transferred by the then superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Rai.
Following this in a 45-second video went viral in which Chouhan is heard saying that he has received information about how innocent people were framed in fake drug peddling cases by government personnel to extort money. Chouhan said he will no longer tolerate it. CM’s warning and mention of Neemuch created a stir in political, administrative and police circles here.
Many locals claimed that action against two constables has sent loud and clear message to those involved in unlawful activities. Action may also help police to restore its dented prestige among locals.