Madhya Pradesh: Two consecutive reports of UK returnee with new strain found negative in Indore

Indore: District administration and health department officials on Sunday heaved a sigh of relief after receiving two consecutive negative reports of UK returnee. He had tested positive with the new strain of Covid-19. However, the patient will remain in home quarantine for seven days as a precautionary measure.

“Yes, two consecutive reports of the patient are negative. He was kept in home isolation as he had already completed over 15 days of returning to India when his samples were taken,” District COVID-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said. “He had completed 14 days of isolation after testing positive on January 6. His 14th and 15th day reports were found negative and he will be released from home isolation on January 13,” Dr Malakar said.

The 32-year-old patient, whose UK strain report found positive, had returned to India from London on December 6. His positive report had surprised officials as they believed that he may have been infected in Indore as he had completed over 15-16 days in the city by then.

Department had also collected samples of his family members and those who travelled along with him in the same flight. But all were found negative.

Another patient kept in isolation: The 28-year-old patient who returned from Scotland on December 18 was also found Covid positive. However, his genome sequencing report was negative but he tested corona positive repeatedly on the 10th day and on the 14th day. “We will follow normal protocol like keeping the patient in isolation till his samples test negative,” Dr Malakar said.