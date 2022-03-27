Madhya Pradesh: Two bike thefts reported in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The police have registered two cases against unidentified thieves who reportedly stole two motorcycles from different parts of the city.

Yogesh Rathore, a resident of Shree Kunj Colony, in his complaint said that four burglars stole a bike parked outside his house on late Saturday night. The incident was caught on CCTV. A thief was seen hovering around the bike for half an hour and then he called other gang members. Thereafter, they broke the handle lock of the bike and rode away on it after ensuring that nobody was noticing them.

In the second complaint, Ritesh Jamre, a resident of Kushwaha colony said that thieves had taken away his HF Delux parked outside his house. He even said that the thieves tried to break into his house but failed in their attempt. Police have registered cases against unknown persons for stealing the bikes, based on the complaints from owners of the bikes.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:20 PM IST