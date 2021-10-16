Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested for threatening man, taking his scooter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two persons for threatening a man and taking his scooter in Hira Nagar area on Friday. The accused were allegedly trying to sell that scooter at a cheap price when they were caught by the police.

Hira Nagar police station in charge Satish Patel said that during patrolling in the area, information was received that two persons were trying to sell a scooter without a number. The police team reached the mentioned place and caught two suspects with a scooter. They couldn’t show papers of the vehicle and tried to mislead the police. After that they were taken to the police station.

After sustained questioning, the accused told the police that they had taken the scooter from a person after threatening him of dire consequences near MR-10 bridge a few months ago. Police said that the accused had committed the crime on August 16 and had taken the scooter from one Laveesh Chouksey and the police had registered a case under section 386 of the IPC.

The accused named Arvind Rathore and Hemant Vishwakarma were arrested by the police. The scooter was seized from them and they are being questioned for other such crimes.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:03 AM IST