Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested for stealing Rs 56K after taking lift from a man

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths from Barwani were arrested on Thursday for stealing Rs 56,000 from the bag of a man after taking a lift on his bike in Juni Indore area, around a year back. The youths had been absconding since the incident, and now they are being questioned for other such crimes.

According to the police, Shadab Khan, a resident of Dhar had lodged a complaint on November 4, 2020 that he had come to city for some work and while returning a youth took lift on his bike and stole Rs 56,000 from his bag. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested accused Chaman and Gautam, both residents of Barwani district.

Police said that the accused used to steal cash and valuables from the bag of people after taking lift from them. One of the accused used to take lift while another used to follow them. The police have also seized a bike from the accused.

Two held for theft in computer shop

Two employees of a computer shop were arrested for stealing goods worth Rs 50,000 from the shop in Silver Mall on Thursday. According to the police, shop owner Rajesh Napawalia had lodged a complaint on Wednesday that his two employees named Vasant and Pintu fled after stealing some computer accessories worth Rs 50,000 from the shop. The police started a search for the accused and managed to arrest them on Thursday with stolen goods.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Crime branch burst gang duping unemployed youth for PlayBoy jobs in Gwalior

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 01:43 AM IST