Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested for robbing IMC employee

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two persons for robbing an IMC employee in Banganga area on Saturday. One of the accused was already facing externment from the district due to his involvement in criminal activities.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said that IMC employee Santosh Verma, a resident of Kashipur on MR-10, was robbed by two persons near Hotel HR Greens on September 25. He was returning home when the accused stopped and robbed him of his wallet after showing him a knife. The accused later withdrew Rs 10,000 from his ATM card after taking PIN from the complainant and fled the scene.

A team was constituted by the senior police officers to identify and arrest the accused. Police examined many CCTVs and managed to arrest two persons named Vishal Chouhan and Rohit Kushwah of Bhawani Nagar area of the city. Vishal had been externed from the city for six months as he was booked by police many times for his involvement in criminal activities in the area.

According to the police, before robbing the man, the accused had stolen a bike from the area. The stolen bike was recovered from the accused.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:31 PM IST