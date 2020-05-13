Madhya Pradesh: Two areas removed from list of containment zones in Nagda

The Nayi Dilli area of Nagda was recently removed from the list of containment areas after a period of 35 days. The area was declared containment area on April 7 and has been sealed since. Residents of the area welcomed administrative and police officials by showering flowers upon them. Area surrounding Sheshshayee Square was also removed from containment.

The officials told the residents that even if the containment has been lifted, they are supposed to follow the curfew and lockdown. SDM RP Verma, CSP Manoj Ratnakar, station in-charge Shyamchandra Sharma and other officials opened the area in the evening. SDM Verma and CSP Ratnakar thanked the residents for their cooperation. They told them to inform the administration as soon as they find an unidentified person in the area.

The Sheshshayee Square area was also opened on Tuesday, where the residents expressed their gratitude towards the administration with flowers. SDM Verma said that the government had asked to lift containment after 28 days if there were no coronavirus patients detected. The new guidelines say that the duration can be 21 days now.

Tehsildar Vinod Sharma, block medical officer Dr Kamal Solanki, municipal officer Satish Matsenia, naib tehsildar Saloni Patwa and others marked their presence.