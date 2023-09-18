Madhya Pradesh: Twins Born In Ambulance In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On Sunday morning, in Hasalpur village of Mhow tehsil, husband Rohit faced a problem in taking his pregnant wife Dhapu Bai to the hospital.

The family members called an ambulance in the village itself. But the drain was in spate, despite that the ambulance and doctor reached there from another route and took the woman in the ambulance.

The woman was in severe pain and MT Dinesh Verma was taking the woman in the ambulance despite heavy rainfall. But on the way to Indore, the woman gave birth to twins.

The team of doctors admitted the woman and the children to the hospital at MTH Compound. The mother and her twin children are reported to be healthy.

Read Also MP: Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding And Disruption In Khachrod

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)