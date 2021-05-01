Madhya Pradesh: Truck loaded with about 2.4 lakh covid doses found abandoned in Narsinghpur

BHOPAL: Narsingpur police spotted an unclaimed COVAXIN-loaded truck on intervening night of Friday-Saturday. There were 2.40 lakh doses of COVAXIN. Immediately, the police team visited and spotted the truck with no driver or clean, adding, the engine of the truck was on.

The truck was loaded with as many as 2,40,000 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, they added. The estimated cost of these vaccines was found to be approximately Rs 8 crore. The air condition of the truck was in a working condition which means doses are safe.

Narsingpur collector Ved Prakash Sharma said, “The administration contacted the concerning parties and sent it to destination. As per primary information, the truck was on its way to Karnal from Hyderabad. Police team had spotted a truck whose engine was on but there was neither driver nor conductor. But police team communicated on the basis of documents available in the truck. Ultimately, companies took the truck into its possession and left for the destination.”