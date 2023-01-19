Madhya Pradesh: Truck loaded with 85 quintal Neem logs seized, 2 booked in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur forest officials have seized a truck laden with an illegal consignment of Neem logs on Wednesday night on Indore-Ahmadabad National Highway and booked two people involved in smuggling. Further investigation is underway.

Giving information, forest range officer Mahesh Ahirwar said that on specific information that Neem logs were being illicitly transported in a truck, the patrolling team of the Forest Department immediately swung into action and reached near Ringnod road on National Highway.

A truck bearing registration No MP09 KB 4622, loaded with around 85 quintals of Neem wood logs estimated to cost Rs four lakh, that was coming from Gandhwani was intercepted. On being asked to show documents, the driver failed to furnish any document to validate the transport of the logs. The team impounded the truck at department. A case under the Indian Forest Act was registered against driver Sukhram and Ajit Khan in this connection and further investigation is being carried out to identify the source of logs as well as persons involved in the illicit transportation of logs.

It was learnt that logs were being illegally cut from the forest areas of Tanda, Bagh and Gandhwani towns and were being transported to Indore for selling.

