e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Truck full of garlic, plywood charred, no life harmed

Madhya Pradesh: Truck full of garlic, plywood charred, no life harmed

The incident took place near the Balsamud check post.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A truck loaded with garlic and plywood caught fire while heading towards Maharastra on national highway number three on Sunday morning. The incident took place near the Balsamud check post. On getting an inkling about the fire, both the driver and cleaner saved their lives by jumping out of the truck. On receipt of the information, two fire tenders from Sendhwa Municipal Council reached the spot and controlled the flames. No harm to life or other trucks standing there has been reported at the Balsamud outpost, said cops. However, the truck with the number RJ05 GB 3380 and the goods have been charred to ashes. At present the reason behind the fire is unknown.

Read Also
Sendhwa: Four including former sarpanch held for mistaken identity murder
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Constitution Day programme organised in Veterinary College

Madhya Pradesh: Constitution Day programme organised in Veterinary College

Madhya Pradesh: Universities meant to inculcate spirit of unity, development in youth; Guv at fourth...

Madhya Pradesh: Universities meant to inculcate spirit of unity, development in youth; Guv at fourth...

Madhya Pradesh: CM Cup U-18 wrestling competition held in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: CM Cup U-18 wrestling competition held in Mhow

Indore: Medicines worth lakhs stolen from moving truck on Bypass

Indore: Medicines worth lakhs stolen from moving truck on Bypass

Indore: Hukumchand Mills issue; Mayor meets workers says will ensure they get their pending dues

Indore: Hukumchand Mills issue; Mayor meets workers says will ensure they get their pending dues