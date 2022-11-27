Madhya Pradesh: Truck full of garlic, plywood charred, no life harmed

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A truck loaded with garlic and plywood caught fire while heading towards Maharastra on national highway number three on Sunday morning. The incident took place near the Balsamud check post. On getting an inkling about the fire, both the driver and cleaner saved their lives by jumping out of the truck. On receipt of the information, two fire tenders from Sendhwa Municipal Council reached the spot and controlled the flames. No harm to life or other trucks standing there has been reported at the Balsamud outpost, said cops. However, the truck with the number RJ05 GB 3380 and the goods have been charred to ashes. At present the reason behind the fire is unknown.