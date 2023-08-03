Madhya Pradesh: Troubled By Local Leaders & Goons, LANXESS Mgmt Lodges Complaint

Representative image

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): LANXESS industry executives submitted a letter to Ujjain SP and district collector demanding action against some local leaders and goons. Police have also launched an investigation into the complaint. A case would be registered after completion of the probe.

As per the complaint made by the company management, local leaders and people with vested interests were pressurizing the organisation into hiring their candidates. They were also trying to procure transport or other contracts.

Besides, they used minor incidents and fake alarms of gas leakage to blackmail the organisation and demand cash favours. They even threatened and exploited employees.

Meanwhile, CSP Pintu Kumar Baghel has already ordered probe into the matter.

Similarly, Nagda SDM Mohammed Siraj has also received orders from the collector to conduct a probe into the matter. After investigation, an FIR would be registered against the concerned. The SDM would submit his report to the Collector.

“An application has been received from LANXESS against certain people who have been harassing the company authorities. The case is being investigated.

Based on the statement, further action will be taken,” said CSP Pintu Kumar Baghel. Similarly, Nagda SDM Mohd Siraj Khan said that a letter was received from the collector to investigate into the matter. Investigation would be done soon.

