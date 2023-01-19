Madhya Pradesh: Triple talaq via SMS, man from Ajmer booked 

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Ajmer was booked for pronouncing triple talaq to his wife on SMS, police said on Wednesday. The woman had married the accused through a matrimonial site.

Investigating officer SI Manish Dangi from the Khajrana police station said that a case has been registered against Imran, a resident of Ajmer on the complaint of a woman. She stated in her complaint that after her divorce from her first husband, she got married to Imran a few months ago. She had met the accused through a matrimonial site and had told him that her three children would also live with them. He consented to her demand and they got married.

The woman stated that after her marriage she came to know that Imran was already married which led to an argument between them and thereafter she returned to Indore. She alleged that she received an SMS of triple talaq from Imran. A case has been registered against the accused and he is being searched for.