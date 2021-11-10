Madhya Pradesh: Triple murder case solved, woman among six arrested

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Sailana police in Ratlam district booked six persons including a woman in connection with the triple-murder case that took place in Devrunda village on Monday.

Local police alleged that family of deceased paternal uncle and his neigbourers were involved in the gruesome murder. Those booked are: Pooja alias Poonamchand Bhabhar, a resident of Naya Tapra village, Rupali wife of Rupa Kharadi, Peeru, son of Rupa Kharadi, Dilip alias Deepu, son of Rupa Kharadi, Phoolji, son of Nanji Gamad and Kamleshwar alias Kamal, son of Phoolji Gamad, all residents of Devrunda village.

Police claimed that prima facie and circumstantial evidences indicates property dispute to be the reason behind incident and based on that police investigate the matter and registered an FIR against six persons.

Three persons including two minors were found dead in a well on Monday. Sailana police said that bodies were found in a well tied with water lifting pump. In the post-mortem it was revealed that Laxman Bhabar died after he was assaulted with sticks, while two of his kids -- 13-year-old Vishal and 8-year-old Pushkar were thrown into the well while they were alive.

Deceased wife Basanti said that on Sunday she went to work and when she returned to her place in the evening, she found her husband Laxman Bhabhar and two of her kids Vishal and Pushkar missing at home.

She claimed that Laxman had gone to repair water lifting pump at the well on Sunday and never returned. On Monday morning, when the villagers reached the well while searching for him, they were shocked to find three bodies.

After the incident, a special investigation team has been constituted under direction of sub-divisional officer (police) Sandeep Nigwal and Sailana police station in-charge SM Sengar.

Probe revealed that Laxman Babar had a dispute over watering the farm with his uncle Poonamchand alias Pooja Bhabhar and neighbour Rupali Kharadi.

The accused was booked under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code. All accused were arrested.

