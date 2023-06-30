Madhya Pradesh: Trio Killed In Road Accident | Representational image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including two teenagers, were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Jhabua district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place near Talavali village on Thursday night, the official said. The victims were residents of Sutreti village and were returning home after visiting a religious place in Samoi village when they met with the accident, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ravindra Rathi said.

The trio has been identified as Diwan Bhuria (18), Surya Bhuria (16) and Jonu Damor (30), the official added.

