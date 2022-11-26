Madhya Pradesh: Tribals have made large contribution to forest conservation, says Shripakash Mani Tripathi

PROF SHRIPAKASH MANI TRIPATHI |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research (MPISSR) organised a special online lecture under the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” programme series. The online lecture was on “Contribution of Tribal Leaders in Freedom Struggle” was delivered by prof Shripakash Mani Tripathi, vice-chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak.

Prof Tripathi comprehensively narrated the journey of the freedom struggle in light of the contribution of the tribal leaders. He shared his concern that when we refer to the tribal leadership concerning freedom struggle, they are more or less unsung heroes. Tribals worship nature from the very beginning. This community has immensely contributed to the conservation of forests. Four major tribal movements were not adequately referred to in the history of the freedom struggle. The major aims of the movement were to awaken the tribal society; unite the community and contribute to the freedom of struggle. The most celebrated tribal hero of the freedom struggle Birsa Munda had given a famous slogan, ‘This land is ours and therefore we will rule this land’.

He further said that the role of tribal heroes in the freedom struggle can be seen in three distinct phases. The initial phase was to unite the tribal society. The second phase was concentrated on social movements and the last phase was devoted to complimenting the freedom struggle. Tribal warriors took the path of guerrilla war strategy to uproot British rule. Tribal freedom struggle heroes made supreme sacrifices and did not ask for anything in return. Both tribal men and women equally participated in the freedom movement. Tribals fought for taxation on forests and land against the Britishers. It is indeed good that we are remembering the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle.

The programme was presided over by the MPISSR president Dr Gopal Krishna Sharma. He raised a concern that we should not only remember the contribution of tribal heroes in the freedom struggle but also engage enough with them in the present-day context to address their grief and agony. At the beginning of the programme, MPISSR director Prof Yatindra Singh Sisodia gave the welcome address and also introduced the theme of the event. The programme was compeered by Dr Shailendra Parashar who also proposed a vote of thanks.