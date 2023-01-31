Madhya Pradesh: Tribals give memo to collector against proposed dam in Sehore

Representative Image | File Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The tribal people from Baniagaon village led by district president of Congress’s tribal wing, Sumit Narre, submitted a memorandum to the collector on Monday.

They submitted the memorandum protesting against a proposed dam in Baniagaon village in Rehti Tehsil of Budhni assembly constituency.

Narre said that the government is snatching land from the tribal people in the name of development but not giving any compensation to them, so they have become unemployed.

In the memorandum, they said that a dam had already been constructed in Baniagaon village. Despite that, there is a proposal for another dam.

The proposal was passed on July 25, 2017 and the Bhoomipujan of the project was also performed. Six farmers have been given compensation against the land taken from them.

A few days ago, the officials again surveyed Mahadev Baba area where the dam will come up. According to the survey, the dam will go two kilometers down the level of the Mahadev Baba area.

After the survey, the authorities have served notices to more than 100 people asking them to vacate the place. The families, whom the notices were issued, said they had no objection to the construction of the dam in the place marked previously. They are, however, against an additional area taken for the dam.

They said that it would deprive them of their bread and butter and that the dam should be built within the fixed area. Many farmers accompanied Narre to the collector office.

