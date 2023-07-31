Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Woman Forced To Deliver Baby Outside CHC In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal woman had to deliver her baby outside the community health centre after Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) and other staffers posted at the CHC denied to discharge their duties.

Though the incident was reported on Friday afternoon at the tribal dominated Sirwel village CHC, it came to the fore on Sunday when the family members of the woman lodged their complaint with the concerned officials.

Not only her family members, but the villagers also lodged their protest against the negligent attitude of ANMs and other health staffers and accused them of putting the woman and her child's life in danger.

According to information, on Friday family members of Anita (20), wife of Nargesh, a resident of Gauntia village took her to Sirwel sub-health centre after she had labour pain.

The relatives requested the ANM and staffers present on the spot to get the delivery done soon, but after two deliveries, there was a heated argument between the ANM and the relatives on the issue of getting the delivery done.

During this, due to carelessness and delay, Anita delivered a child on the platform outside the health centre. Family members claimed that they took her to the health centre in the afternoon and she delivered a child at around 5 pm. The ANM and health staffers kept her waiting for more than three to four hours.

Will Investigate And Take Strict Action: BMO

After complaining of negligence in this matter, BMO Sunil Verma ordered a departmental inquiry. The BMO has assured the public representatives that such incidents will not recur.

Along with this, strict action has been ordered against those who were negligent. Taking cognisance of the matter, BMO Sunil Verma said that the delivery on the platform of Sirwel's sub-health centre is a very shameful incident.

Strict action will be taken against those found guilty by conducting a departmental inquiry so that such incidents do not recur. BMO Verma reached Sirwel Sub Health Centre and inquired about the matter from Dr Sandeep Mandloi.

According to information, the relatives accused ANM Monika Vaskale and Kavita Alawe of negligence during the incident. At the same time, the family members misbehaved with Monika Vaskale and Kavita Alaway.

Read Also Bhopal: Employee Booked For Appropriating Funds Worth Rs 9 Lakhs

MP Patel Orders Strict Action

MP Gajendrasinh Patel came to know about the incident through social media. The MP directed the district collector and chief medical and health officer (CMHO) of Khargone to take immediate strict disciplinary action against the culprits. The MP said that this type of incident will never be tolerated in the area and immediate action will be taken against whoever was negligent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)