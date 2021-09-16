Madhya Pradesh: Tribal coop society manager a millioner, reveals raids

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police on Thursday raided four properties of a manager of a tribal cooperative society in Jhabua and Ratlam districts and unearthed disproportionate assets worth lakhs, an official said.

The raids were conducted at three premises of Bharat Singh Hada in Jhabua and one in Ratlam, Lokayukta's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pravin Singh Baghel said.

Lokayukta officials recovered documents for six houses, three plots, an agricultural land, an ancestral house, Rs 20 lakh cash, 25 tolas of gold jewellery, one kg of silver, two four-wheelers and four two-wheelers, the official said.

The raids were conducted based on a complaint of corruption against Hada, he said.

Hada was not found at any of his residences during the raids. Further probe is underway, the official added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:02 PM IST