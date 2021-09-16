e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,595 new cases, 45 deaths, 3,240 recoveries on September 16Finance Minister announces Rs 30,600 cr govt guarantee for Bad BankVirat Kohli to relinquish T20 captaincy after ICC T20 World Cup, says 'need to give myself space'
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:02 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Tribal coop society manager a millioner, reveals raids

The Lokayukta police on Thursday raided four properties of a manager of a tribal cooperative society in Jhabua and Ratlam districts and unearthed disproportionate assets worth lakhs, an official said.
FP News Service
File photo

File photo

Advertisement

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police on Thursday raided four properties of a manager of a tribal cooperative society in Jhabua and Ratlam districts and unearthed disproportionate assets worth lakhs, an official said.

The raids were conducted at three premises of Bharat Singh Hada in Jhabua and one in Ratlam, Lokayukta's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pravin Singh Baghel said.

Lokayukta officials recovered documents for six houses, three plots, an agricultural land, an ancestral house, Rs 20 lakh cash, 25 tolas of gold jewellery, one kg of silver, two four-wheelers and four two-wheelers, the official said.

The raids were conducted based on a complaint of corruption against Hada, he said.

Hada was not found at any of his residences during the raids. Further probe is underway, the official added.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: 'Ajeevika Mart' to be opened at Bhopal Haat, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal