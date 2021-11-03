Madhya Pradesh: Trendy crackers hit the market this Diwali

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Like every year, crackers are a big draw during Diwali. Though traditional items like chocolate bombs, anars, rockets, chakri, sutli bomb etc are there, the new items are catching the fancy of the people. Some of the new products seen are:

Plastic gun

A plastic gun which releases a ‘bullet’ cracker is a big hit. This gun fires the cracker to a distance of 10-20 metres. The gun also has a ring shape magazine like a revolver to load small bomb ‘bullets’ in it.

Tip Top throw bomb

In this bomb, little bombs and some sand is filled in a plastic transparent small box. This bomb burst when thrown with force on a surface.

Bahubali bomb

Bahubali Bombs have also been introduced in the market. The bomb burst after colliding with a surface. Cracker sellers said the bomb is safe as very little gunpowder is filled in the bombs keeping the protection of its consumers in mind.

Magic colour shots matchstick

This is a matchstick which burst after burning for few seconds. This cracker burns like a normal matchstick which must be thrown away after being lit. On burning, colourful fire and light emits from it and after that the cracker burst.

Chinese Anar

These are anar bomb which burns for a long time compare to the normal anar in the market. These anars are named as Tim Tim Star Flower Pot.

