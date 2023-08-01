Madhya Pradesh: Trees Felled For PM’s Virtual Event In Alot

FPJ

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Several fully grown trees were felled near railway station in preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual meet on August 6. The trees axed on Monday were on the periphery of the railway station. Railways plans to prepare a dome like structure to ensure seating arrangement for public.

Felling of trees by Railways for a virtual meet is in stark contrast to government schemes and incentives to encourage plantation. Vikramgarh Alot Railway Station has been selected for upgrade and modernisation under Indian Railways’ Amrit Bharat Scheme. Under the scheme, the selected railway would be developed with improved amenities for passengers at Rs 18 crore. The scheme aims at providing amenities like improved station access, new platforms, garden, parking, cleanliness and others. The scheme envisages development of station on a continuous basis with a long-term vision.

