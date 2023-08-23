Madhya Pradesh: Treat Students Like Own Children, Collector Tells Hostel Superintendents In Khargone

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma, on Wednesday, held a meeting with superintendents of 168 hostels under Excellence Schools in Khargone district to verify the living conditions at the hostels, quality of food served and the hygiene environment made available to the students.

He advised them to treat students as own children as their parents have entrusted the responsibility upon them. He also directed superintendents to improve other basic necessities as per the requirement of the inmates and keep track of basic needs of inmates. Wardens were told to provide best food as per menu to students and mandatorily include milk, salads and fruits in diet.

The collector asked about the couplets of Bodmas (math principle) to test the knowledge level of the superintendents. Superintendents failed to recall three laws of gravity when asked.

Later, interacting with the students, he inquired about teaching and conduct of revision of syllabus. Excitement coupled with certain degree of nervousness gripped the children of Class XII, as the collector began taking mathematics and science lessons. He also taught them contribution of the laws of gravity in Chandrayaan-3 reaching the South Pole of the Moon.

Tribal Affairs Department Assistant Commissioner Prashant Arya and AB Gupta were also present.

