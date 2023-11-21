Madhya Pradesh: Trapped Monkeys Evacuated From Bhawsa Dam Water In Burhanpur

FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move, the forest department in Burhanpur, under the guidance of SDO Ajay Sagar, created a path using teak logs placed in the water to evacuate monkeys trapped for five months near Bhawsa dam in Shahpur.

The water level was augmented due to the filling of the dam under the Bhawsa Medium Irrigation Project recently.

Notably, Free Press brought public the miserable condition of monkeys being trapped in the dam water through its newspaper on November 21. It was published that a huge number of monkeys had lost their lives during the last five months.

The blame is directed at the officers of the Water Resources Department and Forest Department for not ensuring the safety of wildlife before filling the dam.

Despite many attempts, the monkeys remained stuck on a tamarind tree, resisting efforts even with the presence of swimmers from Maharashtra and a boat.

The latest initiative involved creating a path using teak logs placed in the water to guide the monkeys safely to the shore.

A forest department team, led by SDO Ajay Sagar, worked tirelessly throughout the day, placing food items along the teak log path to entice the monkeys to come down.