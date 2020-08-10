Madhya Pradesh: Transporters launch 3-day 'token transportation lockdown'

Transporters' apex body AIMTC on Monday launched a three day "token transportation lockdown" in Madhya Pradesh in protest against hardships faced by truckers in the state.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) represents about 95 lakh truckers and entities.

"The road transport fraternity of India will not send vehicles to the state of Madhya Pradesh till August 12, 2020, and line up in a queue before its border along with black flags, banners and will blow horn sharp at 2 pm on August 11, 2020," AIMTC Secretary General Naveen Gupta said.

He, however, said that the first day of lockdown was peaceful and the transporters are adhering to guidelines of social distancing and needful safety precautions like mask, sanitiser, etc.

Earlier, the AIMTC in a statement said despite being pegged as 'essential services provider' and 'lifeline of the nation', truckers face harassment at border check posts in some states with Madhya Pradesh on top, but repeated requests to address the problems have fallen on deaf ears.

It said "the road transport fraternity has whole heartedly supported the clarion call given by AIMTC Madhya Pradesh unit for three-day token 'Transportation Lockdown' in the state from August 10-12 to protest against rampant and brazen corruption by regional and district transport offices as well as by motor vehicle inspectors at border checkposts".

"We have been consistently approaching the central and state governments," but nothing has happened so far despite writing to the Prime Minister in June, it said.

"In case, the government does not take immediate steps to meet the demands of the transport fraternity, it may decide to go on for an indefinite transportation lockdown, even leading to boycotting Madhya Pradesh," it warned.