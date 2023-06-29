 Madhya Pradesh: Transco Installs 160 MVA Additonal Power Transformer
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Transco Installs 160 MVA Additonal Power Transformer | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): MP Transco (Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company) has installed a 160 MVA additional power transformer at 220 KV sub-station in Julwania. With the electrification of the transformer, the transmission capacity of Nimar region has increased significantly.

Giving information, energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said that the electrification of the transformer costs around Rs 16.20 crore. Due to which, the capacity of 220 KV sub-station Julwania has increased up to 403 MVA while transformation capacity of Barwani district has increased up to 2019 MVA.

Minister Tomar has congratulated officials...

The installation of the transformer boosted the transmission capacity of Nimar region. This would ensure that consumers get electricity at proper voltage. The installation of the transformer has provided strength and reliability to the transmission system in Nimar region.

Minister Tomar has congratulated officials of MP Transco for installation of the transformer. It is noteworthy that electricity is transmitted through 09 sub-stations across Barwani district.

As per YK Mathur, superintendent engineer, MP Transco (Khandwa), electricity transmits from 400 KV sub-station in Julwania, 220 KV sub-stations Sendhwa and Julwaniya and 6 sub-stations of 132 KV Sendhwa, Pati, Pansemal, Barwani, Anjad and Shahpura (Barwani).The total capacity is 2019 MVA.

