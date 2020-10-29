Madhya Pradesh: Training videos prepared for benefit of poll parties, voters

Indore: The district administration has prepared special training videos for members of the polling parties which they can watch even from the comfort of their homes, and also released their QR codes.
Extensive preparations are going on for the Sanwer assembly by-elections and the second phase of training has been completed. Nearly 2000 polling personnel of 494 polling parties have been trained in the district and all of them have passed the'poll' examination.
Despite this, if any poll worker has any doubt or wants to watch the training to brush up his knowledge, a video film based on 12 subjects related to polls has been prepared at the initiative of collector Manish Singh. QR codes have been provided to the poll worker and he can watch them. These videos are available on YouTube and even the common voter can watch them by scanning the QR code.
Some of the subjects covered are mock polling, EVMs after mock
polling, test vote, tender vote, presiding officer diary, ballot-accounting and
sealing of the envelopes etc.
