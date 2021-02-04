Madhya Pradesh: Training on non-destructive testing application held in Khandwa

MUNDI: A total of 27 engineers of Satpura Thermal Power Station and Singaji Thermal Project and MP Power Generating Company Limited took part in a two-day training on non-destructive testing application at Shree Singaji Thermal Power Project situated at Dongalia village nearby Mundi of Khandwa district.

The resource person was the American Society for Non-Destructive Testing Level-3 Arun Pawar and Inspection and Testing Engineer Noida Manish Sharma.

The participants wrote an examination after the training in which assistant engineer Prashant Singh Bhadoriya secured the first position. While Rahul Patwa and Ankur Singh secured the second position.

The project's chief engineer production RP Pandey feted the winners. Additional chief engineer fuel management ML Patel, additional chief engineer operations maintenance RK Khemaria and superintending engineer training Ram Dhade and Work Engineer Somesh Upadhyay were present. Programme was conducted by officer Bhagyashree Amliyaar