Madhya Pradesh: Training of operation theater staff of Western Railway hospitals held

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A-day-long training session was organised here at the Ratlam rail division Railway Hospital in which Operation Theater staff of various hospitals of Western Railway took part.

Railway information said that Upper Divisional Rail Manager K K Sinha inaugurated the training session at the railway hospital here and Chief Medical Superintendent Divisional Railway Hospital Dr A K Malviya presided over.

While presiding over Dr AK Malviya said that at Ratlam rail division hospital here modular operation theater has been set up. In his speech Dr Malviya highlighted the precautions to be adopted by Para medical staff at the operation theater during operation. Additional divisional rail manager K K Sinha termed holding of training session for Para medical staff a very useful initiative.

Dr Vipin Maheshwari, Dr Lekhraj Patidar, Dr Anamika Awasthi, Dr Mahendra Kumar Tatwade also gave important tips about precautions in the operation theater and during operation to the participants in the training session.

General manager (West) Johnson and Johnson gave detailed information about the care to be taken while maintaining operation theater instruments in particular orthopedic surgery instruments. Participants in the training session were also taken to the Divisioanl Railway hospitalís Modular operation theater and were imparted necessary information, a railway press release added.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:45 AM IST