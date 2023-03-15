Madhya Pradesh: Training conducted to attract rural youth towards agriculture in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In order to create interest and confidence among rural youth in agriculture, a seven-day training programme was organised at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhar under Attracting and Retaining of Youth in Agriculture (ARYA) project. Awareness and skill enhancement was done to the rural youths through training and practical studies under the technical guidance of Dr KP Asati, principal scientist and head, KVK, Dhar.

Training in-charge agricultural scientist Dr GS Gathiye said that Dhar district is a tribal-dominated area, where there is a lot of potential for non-timber forest products like Mahua, Khirni, Neem, Sitaphal, Palas, Tendupatta, Chironji, Vilayati Imli, etc. In order to attract rural youth towards agriculture and create employment opportunities, ARYA Project is being run by the Government of India through Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhar.

Dr GS Gathiye gave technical training and demonstration to 60 rural youths of Mehndikhedi, Bhilvarkheda, Shikarpura, Kakalpura, Khareli, Ruparel development block, Nalcha and Sardarpur development block, to collect Mahua flowers and Khirni fruits. Dr Gathiye, scientist (agronomy) said that retaining youth in agriculture and making agriculture more profitable are thus, big challenges. There is a continuous increase in migration of rural youths to urban areas. Project ARYA focuses on empowering and involving the rural youth in various agricultural and allied sector entrepreneurial activities. The aim of the project is to generate employment and ensure sustainable income.