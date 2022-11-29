Madhya Pradesh: Training camp on cyber security awareness held

e-Paper Get App
The training was provided by NIC district informatics officer Dharmendra Jain and senior trainer of e-Daksh Kendra, Ankit Singh Bisen

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 11:57 PM IST
Representative Image | File Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Science and Technology Department organised a session on cyber security awareness at Administrative Complex Bhawan under which the head of the office and other officers, employees of the government department working in the district were made aware of the cyber world and Information was given about the crimes related to it and the precautions to be taken to avoid these crimes.

During the training, the participants came to know what are Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 and how and where to complain about cyber crime. During the session, the queries of trainees were also resolved.

The training was provided by NIC district informatics officer Dharmendra Jain and senior trainer of e-Daksh Kendra, Ankit Singh Bisen. Currently, prevalent cyber crimes such as malware, debit card cloning, keylogger, ransomware, cyber stalking, picture morphing, profile hacking, online games, fake call letters and QR code scams are being explained by examples of current incidents.

On financial transactions through internet banking information was given regarding the use of cards, use of UPI, careful use of social media, smart devices, Bluetooth and WiFi, and creating along with regularly changing passwords to avoid cyber crimes in offices and homes was explained.

