Madhya Pradesh: Traffic chaos turns four-lane road into death trap in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Sunday’s accident that claimed seven innocent lives has once again revealed loopholes in traffic management on Labad – Nayagaon four-lane road. The road which was built about 14-year ago has claimed many lives so far. Many accidents have occurred at this intersection in the past but the authorities concerned are yet to wake up to the need of initiating preventive steps. Notably, Satrunda, Badi Chowpatty located in Badnawar village are facing the same situation and the same road pass.

There is a heavy rush of passengers and vehicles at these crossings from early morning till late night and the area often witnesses accidents. Many reasons can be cited for rising number of accidents. Free Press has identified a few of them

Reasons for accident

No measure to control speed of vehicles No effective efforts have ever been made to check the speed of loading vehicles coming on the four-lane at the intersection.

This has led to high number of accidents in the last 14 years. Precautionary and preventive measures at Satrunda intersection can prevent major accidents at the spot. Useless bridge on Indore road The under bridge built on Indore road at the intersection is also one of the main reasons for the accident. Due to stiff slope vehicles coming from Indore reach Chowpatty running at high speed thus resulting in accidents.

Demands have been made several times to break this useless bridge. Even the then MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat had informed the departmental about its uselessness. MPRDC officials too have repeatedly claimed that the bridge was getting damaged. However, no meaningful efforts have been made so far. Useless speed breakers The speed breakers built on the four-lane itself have been gradually suppressed due to the pressure of loading vehicles. As a result, it fails to check the speed of vehicles at the roundabout.

No signals or speed breakers are visible from a distance and when large vehicles come close and apply brakes, the vehicles coming behind collide with it. Encroachment on footpath People waiting for passenger buses have to stand on the road due to encroachment of island built at Chowpatty by shops. During the summers, the vehicles coming and going are not visible as shopkeepers tie rain covers on the carts. Due to this, women and children have to run behind the passenger buses and other vehicles. This often results in accident.

These islands are full of shops facing each other. Visiting customers often park their vehicles on the service lane. As a result, drivers of buses heading for Badnavar bus stand have to face difficulty in driving through this area. Often buses collide with small vehicles resulting in mishaps. In order to avoid such accidents in the near future, necessary measures must be taken to reduce the speed of vehicles passing through the four-lane at the local Badi Chowpatty as well as other intersections.

