Madhya Pradesh: Tractor-trolley with MP labourers overturns in Pandharpur, 5 dead

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): At least five persons, including two kids were killed and several injured when a tractor-trolley carrying labourers and their families overturned in Maharashtra's Pandharpur district. Accident took place at Karkam village on Tuesday night. Those who were killed in an accident belong to Kolki village of Sendhwa district in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the sarpanch representative of Kolki village, Atal Bihari, three women and two children died in an accident. The names of the deceased are Ramta, wife of Neval Singh, daughter Priya, Sunita, wife of Rajiram, Arvind, son of Rajiram and Surka, daughter of Versingh. The injured said they all were returning to their place after completing work at the sugarcane field when the incident took place.

He said that about 50 to 60 labourers from the village had gone to Pandharpur in Maharashtra and Karnataka for sugarcane harvesting. While returning to their residence, the tractor-trolley overturned after losing control.

Bihari has urged the Madhya Pradesh government to bring the bodies back to the village. He has also urged the government to provide compensation to the kin of the deceased dead

Migration a burning issue

The injured and the kin of deceased narrating their plight of people migrating to other states in search of work said, though the government claims that welfare schemes for tribal and poor farmers have been implemented, however, the reality is much different on the ground.

Rajya Sabha MP and the state animal husbandry minister come from the tribal community in the district, despite this, the migration of labourers in large numbers continues from this area. The tribal community is struggling with the problem of unemployment. During the elections, the local political leaders make big promises to deal with the migration, but all assurances go for a toss and are completely forgotten after the elections.

Migration, which has been a burning issue in the area for years, has not been solved so far.